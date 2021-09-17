American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of American Well (NYSE:AMWL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AMWL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Well from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Guggenheim raised shares of American Well from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Well from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.25.

AMWL stock opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average of $14.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion and a PE ratio of -4.71. American Well has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $60.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.28 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 79.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Well will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Bradford Gay sold 6,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $65,580.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 702,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,449,206.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 5,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $51,544.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,035.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 279,569 shares of company stock valued at $3,205,764. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Well by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,058,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American Well by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,792 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,101,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of American Well by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,407 shares during the last quarter. 40.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

