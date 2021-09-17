FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Trading Down 5% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $8.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. FuelCell Energy traded as low as $6.10 and last traded at $6.12. Approximately 593,245 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 29,021,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.44.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FuelCell Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,645 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 271,742 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,308 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.58% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 4.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 153.45%. The firm had revenue of $26.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

