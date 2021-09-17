Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,172 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDEN. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 10,379.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN opened at $45.96 on Friday. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $54.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 2.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.29.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $2.28. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $292.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.67 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $790,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Stephen Arcana sold 18,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $992,274.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 260,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,806,547.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,863,363 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

GDEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Golden Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Golden Entertainment Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

