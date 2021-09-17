Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 58.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,467 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 26.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,791,000 after buying an additional 1,635,582 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 17.0% in the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,581,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,995,000 after buying an additional 520,000 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 75.5% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,216,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,379,000 after buying an additional 1,383,291 shares during the last quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 68.4% in the first quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 3,060,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,539,000 after buying an additional 1,243,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 368.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,735,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,813 shares during the period. 71.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 47,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,498.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IHRT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.44.

IHRT stock opened at $24.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.49 and its 200 day moving average is $22.25. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $28.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 2.28.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $861.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.52 million. Research analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

