Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) by 57.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 152,062 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in iCAD were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in iCAD by 44.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 19.4% in the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 648,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,753,000 after purchasing an additional 105,529 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of iCAD in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,081,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iCAD in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of iCAD by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $110,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 17,735 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $319,584.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 149,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,745.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ICAD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of iCAD in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

ICAD stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. iCAD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.48 and a 52-week high of $21.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 1.12.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). iCAD had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. The business had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

