Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 83,342 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.46% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPAA. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 214.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 82.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the first quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the first quarter worth about $293,000. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Motorcar Parts of America stock opened at $18.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.31. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The company has a market capitalization of $360.78 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.80.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $149.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.40 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 13.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

