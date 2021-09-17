Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at about $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.43% of the company’s stock.

KnowBe4 stock opened at $25.42 on Friday. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $36.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.78.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $59.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 million. Sell-side analysts expect that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeremiah Daly sold 3,416,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $68,065,962.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 2,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $55,785.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,154,397.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,931,647 shares of company stock worth $138,679,987 in the last ninety days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KNBE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KnowBe4 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.64.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

