Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $318,000 Stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Boot Barn were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,614,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 433.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after buying an additional 98,785 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 88,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

BOOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.10 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.55.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Love sold 5,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $493,605.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 3,547 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $308,624.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,315,349 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn stock opened at $89.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 2.95. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.91 and a one year high of $93.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.71.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 107.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.