Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $300,000 Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 17.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Herc were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HRI. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Herc in the first quarter worth $25,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Herc in the second quarter worth $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Herc in the first quarter worth $81,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Herc by 19.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Herc during the first quarter valued at $113,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Herc alerts:

Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $130.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.95 and a 1-year high of $135.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.59 and its 200-day moving average is $110.64.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $490.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.93 million. Herc had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HRI shares. TheStreet raised Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Herc from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Herc from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.