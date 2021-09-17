Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $305,000 in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MNTV. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Momentive Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ:MNTV opened at $19.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.43 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.45. Momentive Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.43 million. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 29.87% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 1,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $34,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 18,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $357,405.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,932 shares of company stock worth $1,120,369. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global Profile

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

