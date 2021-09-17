Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $287,000 Stock Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CarGurus were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CARG. Atreides Management LP raised its stake in CarGurus by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,563,000 after buying an additional 1,387,796 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in CarGurus by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,739,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,442,000 after buying an additional 845,513 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in CarGurus by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 9,283,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,232,000 after buying an additional 716,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in CarGurus by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,490,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,351,000 after buying an additional 668,963 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,898,000. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CarGurus alerts:

In other CarGurus news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $383,155.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 895,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,513,505.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Sarah Amory Welch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $155,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 241,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,523,424.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 450,718 shares of company stock valued at $13,035,901. 21.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CARG stock opened at $31.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.91 and a 200-day moving average of $26.80. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CARG shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

CarGurus Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.