Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 1,874 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 5.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 107,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 35.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 551,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,850,000 after purchasing an additional 145,300 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 58.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 77,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock opened at $21.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 18.61 and a current ratio of 18.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.08. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

CTRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

