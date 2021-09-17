Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $308,000 Position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ManTech International were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in ManTech International in the second quarter worth $32,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the first quarter worth $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ManTech International by 659.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of ManTech International by 16.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MANT opened at $77.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ManTech International Co. has a 12 month low of $61.93 and a 12 month high of $101.35.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $648.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ManTech International Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. ManTech International’s payout ratio is 45.24%.

MANT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $1,873,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,658,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 3,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $278,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,395. Insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

