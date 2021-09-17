Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vaxcyte Inc.is a biopharmaceutical company develops vaccines for infectious diseases. It offers conjugate, pneumococcal conjugate and complex antigen-based vaccines. Vaxcyte Inc.is based in Foster City, California. “

Shares of PCVX stock opened at $26.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.46. Vaxcyte has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $58.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 0.49.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts expect that Vaxcyte will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Jane Wright-Mitchell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 13,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $320,096.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,718,161.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,345 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,120 in the last 90 days. 21.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 434.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

