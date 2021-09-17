HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

SBLK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SEB Equities initiated coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. SEB Equity Research initiated coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Star Bulk Carriers currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.75.

NASDAQ SBLK opened at $24.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.35. Star Bulk Carriers has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $26.00.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.18). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $311.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is currently 1,647.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,335,258 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,643,000 after acquiring an additional 176,384 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 695,775 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,968,000 after acquiring an additional 298,850 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,947,000 after acquiring an additional 73,254 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

