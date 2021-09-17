Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.50 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Safe Bulkers presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.19.

Shares of NYSE SB opened at $5.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $598.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.45. Safe Bulkers has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $5.36.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $78.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 million. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 13.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Safe Bulkers will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 424,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,199 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 82,013 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

