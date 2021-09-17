Zimmer Biomet’s (ZBH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their buy rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a market perform rating for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $179.41.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $146.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $129.15 and a 1 year high of $180.36. The stock has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.