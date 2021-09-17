Omaha Corp Boston Sells 191,020 Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Stock

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 191,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $3,715,339.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Omaha Corp Boston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 26,725 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $521,939.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:DFH opened at $19.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day moving average of $23.74. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $36.60.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $365.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.67 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,304,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,353,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 8.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DFH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

