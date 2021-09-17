Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Sets New 52-Week High at $59.04

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.04 and last traded at $58.88, with a volume of 1328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.91.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENTA. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.38.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.43.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 86.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%. Research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.