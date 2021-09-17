Mmmk Development, Inc. Sells 77,998 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 77,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $5,101,849.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,021.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mmmk Development, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 200,000 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total transaction of $12,514,000.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 42,368 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $2,422,602.24.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 110,658 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $6,307,506.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 60,323 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total transaction of $4,339,033.39.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 51,838 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total transaction of $3,422,863.14.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 82,583 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $5,535,538.49.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 94,110 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $6,055,037.40.

Shares of RVLV opened at $67.67 on Friday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.24 and a twelve month high of $74.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.14, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.62.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The business had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 99,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 57,413 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,441,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Revolve Group by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 20,647 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,047,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the 1st quarter worth $511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RVLV. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

