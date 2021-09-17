Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Shares Gap Down to $23.82

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.82, but opened at $23.25. Kronos Bio shares last traded at $24.48, with a volume of 697 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of -2.97.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of Kronos Bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $201,330.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,578.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Kronos Bio by 45.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Kronos Bio by 78.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Kronos Bio by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Kronos Bio by 15.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 68.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

