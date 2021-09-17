CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $164.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Coresite Realty Corporation provides data center products and interconnection services. The data centers include ample and redundant power and advanced cooling and security systems, and many are points of dense network interconnection. The company’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. It serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. CoreSite Realty Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.33.

COR opened at $149.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. CoreSite Realty has a fifty-two week low of $107.23 and a fifty-two week high of $155.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.09 and its 200 day moving average is $130.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CoreSite Realty will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.67%.

In related news, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total transaction of $83,466.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,825.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total transaction of $755,356.30. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 51,541 shares in the company, valued at $7,163,168.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,856 shares of company stock worth $1,508,604. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 72.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.0% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

