Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Shares Gap Up to $16.06

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.06, but opened at $16.54. Urstadt Biddle Properties shares last traded at $16.54, with a volume of 30 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $700.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.45.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 30.04%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.207 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 15.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 20,033 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

