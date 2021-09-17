Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $35.20

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.20 and last traded at $35.20, with a volume of 48 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.40.

KAMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.91. The stock has a market cap of $976.52 million, a P/E ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. Kaman had a negative net margin of 6.65% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $182.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.03 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Kaman Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

In related news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $43,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,080.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Kaman by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kaman by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kaman by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Kaman by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Kaman by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kaman (NYSE:KAMN)

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

