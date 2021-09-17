ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Stock Price Down 3.8%

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) shares dropped 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.27 and last traded at $20.34. Approximately 62,440 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,123,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.14.

CHPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.73.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.11.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $56.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.06 million. ChargePoint’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($6.97) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChargePoint news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 22,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $718,860.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,685,001.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 9,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $308,087.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,908,088.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,183,168 shares of company stock worth $263,193,337. 39.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RHO Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at $669,000,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,114,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,331,000 after purchasing an additional 359,668 shares during the period. SPT Invest Management Sarl purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth about $312,443,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 804.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,828,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852,129 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter worth about $171,053,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChargePoint Company Profile (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

