China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,400 shares, a growth of 344.8% from the August 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.6 days.

Shares of JINFF stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.89. China Gold International Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65.

China Gold International Resources Company Profile

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. engages in acquisition, development and exploration of gold and base metal mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes CSH Gold Mine and Jiama Copper Gold Polymetallic Mine. The company was founded on May 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

