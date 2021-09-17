Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Short Interest Update

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 832,200 shares, a growth of 384.4% from the August 15th total of 171,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 94.6 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.80 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Doman Building Materials Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.70.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

Shares of CWXZF opened at $5.17 on Friday. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $8.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average is $6.68.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. engages in the distribution and trade of construction materials. It operates through the Distribution and Forestry segments. The Distribution segment involves the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products. The Forestry segment includes timber ownership and management of private timberlands and forest licenses, harvesting and trucking operations, and value-added services.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.