$1.42 Million in Sales Expected for Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) will report sales of $1.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.13 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $960,000.00. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will report full year sales of $4.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.62 million to $5.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $179.83 million, with estimates ranging from $55.00 million to $259.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eos Energy Enterprises.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 million.

EOSE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eos Energy Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Eos Energy Enterprises stock opened at $13.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average of $16.23. The firm has a market cap of $702.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.00. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $31.95.

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 25,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $340,225.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 330,816 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,795 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

