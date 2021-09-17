Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, an increase of 371.4% from the August 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRMA. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $468,000. 3D L Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 24,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF stock opened at $32.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.96. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $33.22.

