Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Winmark worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. QV Investors Inc. increased its position in Winmark by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 134,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,930,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Winmark by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Winmark by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 198,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,063,000 after purchasing an additional 61,366 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Winmark by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Winmark by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WINA stock opened at $204.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $742.05 million, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.86 and its 200-day moving average is $196.26. Winmark Co. has a 1 year low of $152.42 and a 1 year high of $218.02.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.03 million for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 312.07% and a net margin of 49.06%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.

