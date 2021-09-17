Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 51.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,212 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Tupperware Brands by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,123,000 after buying an additional 95,895 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Tupperware Brands by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Tupperware Brands by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000.

Shares of TUP stock opened at $21.33 on Friday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $38.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 2.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.63.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.38. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $464.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Tupperware Brands announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 21st that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TUP has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Tupperware Brands from $38.00 to $41.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Tupperware Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.13.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

