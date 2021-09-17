Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Denbury during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Denbury during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Ararat Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Denbury during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Denbury during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000.

Shares of NYSE DEN opened at $71.33 on Friday. Denbury Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $81.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.98 and a 200-day moving average of $61.02.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $301.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.30 million. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 70.74% and a negative net margin of 106.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DEN. KeyCorp increased their price target on Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. MKM Partners began coverage on Denbury in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $78.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Denbury in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.25.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

