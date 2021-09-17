Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 977 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 26.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 124.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 17,440 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 3.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,289,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,026,000 after buying an additional 46,216 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in LivePerson by 0.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in LivePerson by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LPSN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.54.

Shares of LPSN opened at $66.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.76 and a beta of 1.14. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $72.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.57.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $119.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.91 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 22.21% and a negative return on equity of 33.93%. Analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

LivePerson Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

