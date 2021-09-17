95,339 Shares in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 95,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of FS KKR Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 41,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 25,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 156,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 16,798 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $22.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.12 and a 200 day moving average of $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.75 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 94.55%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.10.

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Brian Gerson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Balke Goebel bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $25,212.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,200.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 23,940 shares of company stock valued at $550,308. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

