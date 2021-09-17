Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 8.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,639,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Sprout Social by 562.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 32,946 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter valued at $402,000. 76.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $135.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.14 and a 200 day moving average of $81.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.91 and a beta of 1.07. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.64 and a 1 year high of $135.72.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.60.

In other Sprout Social news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $441,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $397,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 133,828 shares of company stock valued at $13,322,270. 14.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

