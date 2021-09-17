Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,626 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Akouos worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Akouos by 458.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akouos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akouos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Akouos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akouos by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Akouos stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. Akouos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $28.08. The company has a market cap of $434.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.74.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.18). Research analysts expect that Akouos, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akouos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

About Akouos

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

