Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,755,000 after acquiring an additional 58,895 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,870,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,416,000 after acquiring an additional 229,409 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 4,152,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,801 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,008,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,945,000 after acquiring an additional 74,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,130,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,825,000 after acquiring an additional 197,006 shares during the last quarter.

THS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.83.

NYSE THS opened at $38.18 on Friday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.33 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

