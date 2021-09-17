Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,010 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the first quarter worth about $135,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 21.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the first quarter worth about $187,000. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNIT stock opened at $12.77 on Friday. Uniti Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 638.50 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.42.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). Uniti Group had a net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

