Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) Now Covered by Noble Financial

Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Motorsport Games from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Motorsport Games in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Motorsport Games from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Motorsport Games alerts:

Shares of Motorsport Games stock opened at $14.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average is $16.44. Motorsport Games has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $38.00.

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Motorsport Games by 87,103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 27,873 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorsport Games in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorsport Games by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 219,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 49,050 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorsport Games by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Motorsport Games during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,818,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Motorsport Games Company Profile

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Motorsport Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorsport Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.