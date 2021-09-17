Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $331.00 at Morgan Stanley

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $305.00 to $331.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $322.93.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft stock opened at $305.22 on Tuesday. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $305.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $292.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.