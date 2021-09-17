Arizona State Retirement System Makes New Investment in CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 18,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOTZ. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of CarLotz in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarLotz in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarLotz in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarLotz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarLotz in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOTZ opened at $4.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.87. The company has a market capitalization of $460.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. CarLotz, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $12.90.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $50.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarLotz, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LOTZ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair downgraded CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on CarLotz from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CarLotz in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

CarLotz Company Profile

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

