The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) PT Raised to $52.00

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

MOS has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC raised shares of The Mosaic from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.56.

Shares of MOS opened at $33.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.47 and a 200-day moving average of $32.62. The Mosaic has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $38.23. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Mosaic will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 13.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 1.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 1.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 25.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

