B. Riley Raises RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Price Target to $10.00

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered RF Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get RF Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.32 million, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.10. RF Industries has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $9.63.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 10.96%. On average, analysts forecast that RF Industries will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RF Industries news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.39 per share, with a total value of $88,162.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,235.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Joseph Benoit sold 8,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $70,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.52% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly; and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.