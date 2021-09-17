New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $592,000 in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 49,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the first quarter worth about $176,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth approximately $492,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,457,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,739,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTLP opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $711.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.35 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $12.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.81.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $49.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.78 million. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

CTLP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cantaloupe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Cantaloupe, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (“IoT“) and machine-to-machine (“M2M“) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

