New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 2,108 Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in National Research were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Touchstone Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,552,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in National Research by 1.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,398,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,150,000 after acquiring an additional 64,083 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of National Research during the first quarter valued at $1,163,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Research by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after purchasing an additional 23,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Research by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,113,000 after purchasing an additional 21,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 4,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $224,602.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NRC stock opened at $47.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 0.62. National Research Co. has a 12-month low of $42.41 and a 12-month high of $59.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.32.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.43 million during the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 53.15%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%.

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

