New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $606,000 Stock Holdings in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Digi International worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after buying an additional 22,704 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Digi International in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Digi International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Digi International during the first quarter worth $2,566,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 50.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digi International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DGII opened at $21.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.74 million, a PE ratio of 65.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.47. Digi International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $25.60.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Digi International had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $79.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Digi International Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DGII. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Digi International from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Digi International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII).

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.