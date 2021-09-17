Arizona State Retirement System Makes New Investment in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in Veru by 877.6% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Veru during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Veru in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veru by 1,877.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Veru during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Veru news, Director Lucy Lu bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $32,544.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VERU stock opened at $8.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.14. Veru Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $24.57. The firm has a market cap of $701.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -877.12 and a beta of 0.63.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Veru had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that Veru Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, August 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veru has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.46.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

