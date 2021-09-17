New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases Shares of 43,087 Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 43,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Hollysys Automation Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HOLI. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 66.7% during the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the first quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLI opened at $20.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average is $15.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.97. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.47 and a 1-year high of $21.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Hollysys Automation Technologies

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

