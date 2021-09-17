New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $667,000 in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCT. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $438,151,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,804,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,545,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,639,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $7,209,000. 39.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PureCycle Technologies news, CFO Michael E. Dee bought 4,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $49,986.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,025,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,237,531.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael E. Dee acquired 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.31 per share, with a total value of $39,268.90. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,025,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,627,327.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

NYSE:PCT opened at $13.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $35.75.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts forecast that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCT. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

