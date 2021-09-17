New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 16,663 Shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) by 228.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,663 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Inhibrx were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INBX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Inhibrx by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Inhibrx by 188.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. lifted its position in Inhibrx by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 49,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 13,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Inhibrx by 33.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 70,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 17,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

INBX opened at $36.59 on Friday. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $50.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.48. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.91.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 114.87% and a negative net margin of 742.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

